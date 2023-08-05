DIY tortilla chips | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To make tortilla chips, you only need two ingredients: tortillas and salt. Any tortilla will work for this, so use whatever you like.

They bake in under 15 minutes and you’ve got fresh tortilla chips before you know it. Depending on what tortilla is used will depend on how long it bakes. I suggest you start checking on them around 8 minutes because they will burn quickly if they go too long. These are a crowd-pleaser, especially with the 5-minute salsa recipe.