The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) has sent out an alert to providers after doctors believe they have confirmed the first case of vaping-related lung illness in the state’s history.

Health officials learned of this first case on Aug. 20, but it wasn’t confirmed until Thursday, according to CDPHE spokesperson Jessica Bralish. A second suspected case of vaping-related lung illness is also being investigated by the department.

This comes as federal authorities look into 153 possible vaping-related cases in 16 states.

All the illnesses were in teens or adults who had used an electronic cigarette or some other kind of vaping device. Doctors said the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance. So far infectious diseases have been ruled out.

The possible cases were reported in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin from June 28, 2019 to Aug. 20, 2019.

No single vaping product or compound has been linked to all the cases, and officials said it's not clear if there's a common cause.

The CDC said in many cases, patients reported a gradual start to symptoms including breathing difficulty, shortness of breath or chest pain.

In a news release, the CDC said in many cases, patients acknowledged the use of products that contain THC -- but no specific item has been linked to the sicknesses.

No deaths have been reported.

