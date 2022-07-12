El Dorado County reports first flu death in nearly 3 years

The last flu death in El Dorado County happened in Feb. 2020.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County reported its first flu death in nearly three years Thursday, according to Health and Human Services.

"This flu-related fatality is a painful reminder that COVID-19 is not the only illness threatening the most vulnerable among us," said El Dorado County Public Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams in a statement. "Besides COVID-19, cases of other respiratory illnesses are occurring in much greater numbers this fall than we've seen in several years. Continued vigilance to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses in our communities remains important for everyone."

The last flu death in El Dorado County happened in Feb. 2020.

Free walk-in Flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics

West Slope: Clinics are scheduled for various dates in Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Georgetown, Somerset and Cameron Park. Find detailed information HERE.

South Lake Tahoe: Dec. 8, 9 , 15, 16, 29 and 30 at the Public Health office at 1360 Johnson Boulevard. Find more information HERE.

Find more information about the flu in El Dorado County HERE.

