Officials confirm El Dorado County's first human case of West Nile Virus this year

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County health officials announced the first human case of West Nile Virus was reported near Placerville. This comes weeks after the county announced the first bird-positive case of the year.

The person is recovering from the infection and officials say most times people infected don't show symptoms but may have a high fever, severe headache, tiredness and/or a stiff neck that can last several days to several weeks.

West Nile is contracted through the bite of an infected mosquito to a person and can not be spread from person to person. To date, West Nile virus activity has been found in 26 humans in 12 California counties.

County officials are taking precautions to try and limit West Nile spread.

The following tips are given to help prevent West Nile virus:

Drain standing water around the property and keep water in swimming pools, ponds and water troughs circulating or treated with "Mosquito Dunks" or mosquito fish.

Apply insect repellent that contains DEET or another approved substance (e.g. picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535) on exposed skin when outdoors.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors among mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn.

Make sure doors and windows have tight fitting screens, kept in good condition.

Report dead birds and tree squirrels to the State West Nile Virus hotline at (877) WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473) or online at www.westnile.ca.gov.

Wear gloves and place the dead bird or squirrel in a double plastic bag if you dispose of it yourself.

Mosquito problems and neglected swimming pools should be reported to the Environmental Management Department at (530) 621-5300 on the West Slope or (530) 573-3450 in South Lake Tahoe. Additional West Nile virus information can be found HERE.