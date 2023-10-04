Elementary school in South Sacramento teaches every student to ride a bike

Bowling Green Charter McCoy Academy is the first elementary school in the area to give this program a try.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bowling Green Charter McCoy Academy in South Sacramento is setting its students up with lifelong skills. The school has purchased a classroom set of bikes and helmets with the goal of teaching all kindergarteners how to ride a bike in four weeks.

"It also gives children who already can ride a bike the opportunity to do it in P.E. but also teaches those kids who don't have the skill for whatever reason the opportunity to do that," P.E. teacher Charlotte Kistner said.

She learned about the non-profit All Kids Bike and brought the idea to her school leaders.

"You go into a staff meeting and a lot of teachers are used to talking about testing, math, English, and here I come saying 'Here we're going to buy a set of bikes,'" Kistner said.

The school was on board and purchased the set and curriculum for $6,000. She said it takes some organization but it's worth it.

"When they're at school they run around and get recess, but we know when we get older, we don't get recess at our job. Having the skill of being able to ride a bike is something you can do later in life," Kistner said.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Sristi Sharma said children more than 5 years old should get at least 60 minutes of exercise a day.

"Children, when they exercise, should meet three goals one is endurance, the next strength, and the third one is flexibility. Biking can be a great way to get all three in," Sharma said.

She said when this requirement is met, studies show better development, students are academically strong, there are lower rates of depression and anxiety, better cardiac health and lung strength, and lesser occurrence of diabetes. Also, balance and coordination result in better classroom behavior.

To learn more about All Kids Bike visit this website.

Watch more on ABC10