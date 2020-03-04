SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

To mask or not to mask? That is the question on everyone's mind when it comes to coronavirus (COVID-19).

During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said masks are not a substitute for physical distancing.

"We believe if people want to have face coverings, that's a good thing in addition to physical distancing and the stay-at-home order," Newsom said.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released new guidance on face coverings Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know about the guidance and wearing face covering.

Why is the state issuing guidance on face coverings?

Although there is limited evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission, they may be helpful in reducing the spread of the virus when combined with physical distancing and hand washing, the CDPH says.

"Their primary role is to reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone speaks, coughs, or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but feels well," the guidance says.

Do I have to wear a face covering?

CDPH's guidance does not require people to wear face coverings. The state also doesn't recommend the general public use N-95 or surgical masks, which health care workers and first responders need while working.

"The concern we have about mandating it is, we're still trying to protect our healthcare workers & provide them the appropriate PPE [personal protective equipment]," Newsom said. "The testing capacity in the state is also impacted by PPE. We want to make sure those folks get N-95 masks first."

The state is encouraging Californians to keep physical distancing and hand washing, which are among the most effective ways to slow the spread of the virus.

When should I wear a face covering?

"You may choose to wear a cloth face covering when you must be in public for essential activities, such as shopping at the grocery store," CDPH's website says.

You don't have to use an N-95 mask or surgical mask, because of other types of covering can be used instead.

A face covering can be made out of a variety of materials such as cotton, silk or linen, the CDPH’s guidance says. It can be factory made or hand sewn. People can also improvise with scarves, t-shirts, sweatshirts or towels.

"Wearing a cloth face covering could provide some additional benefit by acting as a reminder for other people to keep their distance, and it could help reduce the spread of infectious particles from those who could be infected but don’t have symptoms," said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of CDPH and state health officer.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, said these face coverings shouldn't give people a false sense of security.

"Make sure you’re also staying 6 feet away from other people if you have to leave your home to get groceries or prescriptions," Ghaly said.

How often should I clean/wash the face covering?

Face coverings should be washed frequently, ideally after each use or daily, according to the CDPH.

"Have a bag or bin to keep cloth face coverings in until they can be laundered with detergent and hot water and dried on a hot cycle. If you must rewear your cloth face covering before washing, wash your hands immediately after putting it back on and avoid touching your face," the guidance says.

How often should I replace my face covering?

The CDPH's guidance says to discard cloth face coverings that:

No longer cover the nose and mouth

Have stretched out or damaged ties or straps

Cannot stay on the face

Have holes or tears in the fabric

