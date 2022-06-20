The FDA approved treatment for eye disease that affects 5 times more women than men | Health Beat with Brea Love

It creates antibodies that can get stuck behind the eye. The antibodies thicken the muscle and make your eyes bulge. Fifty percent of people who have Graves Disease experience this as well. Before Tepezza, doctors could treat the thyroid problem, but patients would still get stuck with the eye disease.

"It essentially works to prevent those antibodies from stimulating that kind of inflammatory reaction behind the eye, and that can really help to regress some of those changes," said ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Kohli. "Now women tend to have thyroid eye disease more than men, and sometimes it doesn't even have to correlate with how bad your systemic thyroid disease is. Interestingly enough, when men get thyroid eye disease, it does end up being more severe than it is in women. So, I think it is an important landmark for both genders that we have now this treatment to treat this condition because it is something that can affect not just your perception of yourself, your interaction with others, but also your ability to function in day-to-day life."