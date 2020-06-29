Sac Metro Fire touts best safety tips as July 4th firework sales start with early boom

As fireworks booths open across California, Sacramento Metro Fire emphasizes "safe and sane" celebrations.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire inspector Diana Schmidt with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire is emphasizing "safe and sane" celebrations as fireworks stands begin to open.

She's advising a few key safety precautions when purchasing and using fireworks:

Legal fireworks

Schmidt said fireworks booths are the only way to legally purchase fireworks. Look for the "safe and sane" seal on all fireworks packaging.

"They all have the California State Fire Marshal seal on them, so that’s what makes them safe for use," said Schmidt. "You want to keep in mind, it’s illegal to buy online or anywhere other than these booths."

Adult use only

Those purchasing and handling fireworks must be 18 or older.

"Keep in mind for your little ones, don’t let them play with the fireworks," Schmidt said.

Fire prevention

To prevent fires, Schmidt said to be aware of surroundings when lighting fireworks. Light them on dry, flat surfaces and stay away from patio coverings and things that can easily catch on fire. Also always have a bucket of water on hand to dispose of fireworks.

"Go ahead and put them in that water bucket and leave them overnight," Schmidt said. "So when you dispose of those fireworks in your garbage can the next day, you don't then have the possibility of a garbage can fire adjacent to your house."

For Citrus Heights and Rancho Cordova, fireworks are only legal from June 28th through July 4th. For the unincorporated parts of Sacramento County, fireworks are legal from June 28th until July 5th.

