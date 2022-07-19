Solano County health officials identify first confirmed case of monkeypox

Solano Public Health officials said they've also identified two probable cases of monkeypox, which are both pending confirmation from the CDC.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the Solano County Department of Public Health and Social Services announced Tuesday they've confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the county.

Solano Public Health officials also said they've identified two other probable cases of monkeypox, which are both pending confirmation from the CDC.

“Public Health is monitoring the situation closely to ensure the health and safety of Solano County residents and limit the spread of the disease,” Bela T. Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., a Solano County Health Officer, said. “Though the risk of infection is very low, we encourage people who may have been exposed to contact their medical provider immediately and watch for symptoms.”

According to health officials, monkeypox, a flu-like virus in the same family as smallpox, is rarely found in the U.S.

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body. Infections typically last between two and four weeks and only one in every 100 cases are fatal, generally only seriously affecting those that are immunocompromised.

According to the CDC, the first human case of monkeypox was discovered in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus has since been tracked on several continents and transmission rates are continuously being investigated by the CDC.

More information about monkeypox can be found on the CDC website.

