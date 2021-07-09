First death from West Nile Virus in 2021 confirmed in California

As of July 9, the virus has been detected in 45 dead birds from six California counties and 177 mosquito samples from 13 California counties.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — The first West Nile Virus death in California in 2021 was confirmed in San Luis Obispo County this week, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said.

“West Nile virus activity in the state is increasing, so I urge Californians to take every possible precaution to protect against mosquito bites,” Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, Director of the CDPH and State Public Health Officer, said in a press release.

Health officials did not release any information about the patient who died.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. As of July 9, the virus has been detected in 45 dead birds from six California counties and 177 mosquito samples from 13 California counties, officials said.

The disease is no often fatal, however, people over the age of 50 and those with diabetes or hypertension have a higher chance of getting sick and are more likely to develop complications.

