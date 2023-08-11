Officials confirm Yolo County's first human case of West Nile Virus this year

Officials say the person first started showing symptoms in early August

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Woodland resident is this year's first confirmed case of West Nile virus in Yolo County, according to the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency's Communicable Disease Program.

Officials say the resident started showing symptoms shortly after being infected at the start of August. Symptoms typically appear between two to 14 days after exposure to infected mosquitoes.

"Most people who become infected do not get sick, and the risk of serious illness to most individuals is low. However, about one percent of individuals can develop a serious neurologic illness," said Yolo County’s Deputy Public Health Officer, Dr. Mary Ann Limbos. “We commend the dedicated efforts of the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District and their ongoing work in reducing mosquito populations to safeguard our community's well-being.”

Health officials are using this case to stress the importance of individual action.

"Residents can play a crucial role in preventing West Nile virus by regularly inspecting their yards and eliminating standing water, a breeding ground for mosquitoes," added Limbos. "Employing precautions such as wearing protective clothing and using insect repellents containing DEET significantly reduces the risk of mosquito bites."

To mitigate the risk of West Nile virus infection, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District recommends following the 7 D’s to reduce mosquito exposure:

Drain any stagnant water to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

any stagnant water to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Dawn and Dusk , when mosquitoes are most active, are times to limit outdoor activities.

and , when mosquitoes are most active, are times to limit outdoor activities. Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

in long sleeves and pants when outdoors. Defend against mosquitoes by using effective insect repellents containing DEET , Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

against mosquitoes by using effective insect repellents containing , Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Ensure door and window screens are intact to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes.

and window screens are intact to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes. For assistance, contact the district at 1-800-429-1022 to address mosquito concerns.