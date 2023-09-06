5 fruit infused water recipes | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

The summer heat is here so it's important to stay hydrated, but sometimes plain water can get a little boring.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The summer heat is here and it's important to stay hydrated. But sometimes plain water can get a little boring.

It's important to stay hydrated because water helps to control your body temperature and keep your body cool. It also delivers key nutrients to the cells and keeps the immune system boosted.

There are many ways you can infuse water with flavors from different fruits and herbs.

Here are five of my favorite combos that might help you drink more than the daily recommendation:

Orange and thyme Lime and pomegranate seeds Berries and basil Strawberries and lemons Cucumber, mint and lemon

INSTRUCTIONS

In a pitcher, add the fruits and herbs you'll be using. The more you add the more flavor the water will have.

Allow it to sit in the fridge for at least 2-3 hours — all the way up to 24 hours.

Remove the fruit after 24 hours. The fruit can be eaten, thrown in a smoothie or composted.

Store the water in the refrigerator for up to three days. If you're making this for a party make sure to do it the night before to really give it some flavor.