Does food dye affect hyperactivity in children? Results inconclusive, experts say

Many parents are concerned whether food dyes contribute to hyperactivity and other behavioral issues in children. Here's what the experts have to say.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many parents are concerned that food dyes could contribute to hyperactivity and other behavioral issues in children.

Food dyes are chemical substances designed to enhance the color of certain foods and beverages.

The most common food dyes include:

• Red #40

• Red #3

• Yellow #5

• Yellow #6

• Blue #2

• Blue #1

Food dyes are considered to be safe by the US Food and Drug Administration. However, since the 1970s when California pediatric allergist Benjamin Feingold proposed synthetic food dyes, among other things, could cause ADHD-like behavior in children, some have expressed skepticism regarding its safety.

Multiple peer-reviewed studies have analyzed the neurological affects of food dye ingestion in children to mixed results.

An April 2021 study by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment found that some children put on dye-free diets exhibited fewer hyperactivity symptoms than those exposed to certain amounts of food dye. This result appeared specifically in children sensitive to some dyes and was not uniform across all dyes.

However, a 2020 study published in the scientific journal "Food and Chemical Toxicology" found, of the seven FDA approved food dyes, only one, Red #3, appeared to alter signaling pathways related to neurodevelopmental processes on the molecular or cellular level.

Furthermore, Erica Devries, a pediatrician with ProMedica, said not enough research has been done with the link of food dyes and behavioral issues among children.

"Additives in general are probably safe in small amounts. Dyes are probably safe, but the types of foods that you eat that contain the dyes are generally part of a high-process diet, and we would want you to eat natural whole foods as a preferred food," Devries said.

Devries added that if you do notice hyperactivity or behavioral change in your child, a first step could be an elimination diet.

"If you think your child is being affected by the dyes, it's up to you as their parent; you know your child, you can try elimination to avoid those foods, or at least minimize them," she said.

If you are noticing extensive behavioral issues with your child, notify your child’s pediatrician.