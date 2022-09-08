Here are some foods that can help protect the skin from sun damage | Meg Unprocessed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nutrition plays a big role in our overall health, and now there's more studies coming out showing that what we eat actually affects our largest organ…. our skin!

Some studies have shown that certain foods help protect our skin from sun damage. Now, I'm not saying this should replace sunscreen if you wear it, but it can be an added layer of protection. But while we're on the topic of sunscreen – it's important to buy a non-toxic sunscreen because there have been a few recalls now on popular sunscreens containing ingredients that are linked to cancer.