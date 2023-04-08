4 foods that protect the lungs | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pollution, environmental toxins, and even wildfire smoke can affect our lungs. Here are four foods that can protect and improve your lung health.
- Red bell peppers are a great source of vitamin C, which helps promote better lung health and reduces inflammation. Everyone should be eating vitamin C daily, but it's especially important for smokers as one study showed they have lower levels of vitamin C compared to non-smokers.
- Beets have nitrates that the body converts to nitric oxide when eaten. Nitric oxide has been shown to help increase oxygen flow, decrease blood pressure, and relax blood vessels, which all help to improve lung function.
- Apples not only keep the doctor away, but they also help improve lung function. They have an antioxidant called "quercetin", which has been shown to improve inflammation in the lungs. One study showed people who consumed at least 5 apples per week were less likely to develop COPD.
- Broccoli contains a powerful compound called Sulforaphane, which has been shown to help protect against damage to the lungs from pollution and smoking. Broccoli is also a good source of vitamin C and vitamin A, which has anti-inflammatory properties.
