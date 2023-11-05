Here are four foods that protect the skin from sun damage | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Summer heat is approaching and the sun will be beaming down on us. Here are four foods you can eat to protect your skin from the sun.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nutrition plays a big role when it comes to protecting our largest organ, our skin. Protect your skin from the inside out with these 4 foods.

1. Avocados

Some research showed avocados have compounds that may help protect against sun damage and inflammation. Avocados are high in vitamin C and E, which have both shown to help protect the skin against oxidative damage caused by the sun.

2. Watermelon

Watermelon is high in an antioxidant called lycopene, which makes them red. It also helps protect the skin. One study showed after a few weeks of daily watermelon consumption (not hard to do in the summer heat!) lycopene showed to act as a natural sunblock, but researchers mentioned this shouldn't take the place of other protective measures like sun-protective clothing.

3. Nuts and Seeds

Things like walnuts and chia seeds are a great source of omega-3's, which are anti-inflammatory and help maintain the skin's integrity. They've also shown to help the skin naturally heal from effects of spending too much time in the sun.

4. Green Tea

Collagen is what gives our skin its firmness and integrity. Green tea has shown to protect against the decrease of collagen as well as reduce skin damage from UVA light.

Watch more from ABC10: DIY tortilla chips | Meg Unprocessed