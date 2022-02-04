Free cosmetic surgery offered in massive health fraud scheme

The scheme bilked insurance companies $44 million for cosmetic procedures.

LOS ANGELES — The former executive director of a surgical center who helped her physician husband bilk insurance companies of $44 million for cosmetic procedures billed as “medically necessary” has pleaded guilty to health care fraud.

Linda Morrow also pleaded guilty to contempt for fleeing the country after she was indicted. She and her husband, Dr. David Morrow, were captured in Israel. Her husband is serving a 20-year term, which is what she faces.

Morrow admitted taking part in the scheme that billed breast lifts, nose jobs and tummy tucks as surgeries to correct deformities and fix other problems.

