Frozen Coffee Smoothie | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beat the heat with a Frozen Coffee Smoothie. It's a healthier option with just three ingredients and it's naturally sweetened. You'll save money by making this at home over going out for the $8 Frappuccino from coffee shops.

This recipe serves two.

2 cups plant-based milk

8-10 dates, pitted

12-14 coffee ice cubes

Make your coffee ice cubes by using leftover coffee that has cooled or make a batch of cold brew coffee then pour it in an ice cube tray and freeze.

Once those are frozen, add the milk and dates to a blender and blend. Then add the coffee ice cubes and blend again.

If you’d like it thicker, add 1-2 cups of ice. If you want it sweeter, add more dates. Serve and enjoy immediately!

NOTES: If making for one, just cut the ingredients in half. Cashew milk is my favorite to use for this. You can make that by adding 1 tbsp of cashew butter or 1/4 cup of raw cashews with 1 cup of water and blending until smooth. Double for more