Health

Frozen Coffee Smoothie | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Beat the heat with a Frozen Coffee Smoothie. It's a healthier option with just three ingredients and it's naturally sweetened.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beat the heat with a Frozen Coffee Smoothie. It's a healthier option with just three ingredients and it's naturally sweetened. You'll save money by making this at home over going out for the $8 Frappuccino from coffee shops. 

This recipe serves two.  

  • 2 cups plant-based milk 
  • 8-10 dates, pitted
  • 12-14 coffee ice cubes 

Make your coffee ice cubes by using leftover coffee that has cooled or make a batch of cold brew coffee then pour it in an ice cube tray and freeze.

Once those are frozen, add the milk and dates to a blender and blend. Then add the coffee ice cubes and blend again. 

If you’d like it thicker, add 1-2 cups of ice. If you want it sweeter, add more dates. Serve and enjoy immediately! 

NOTES: If making for one, just cut the ingredients in half. Cashew milk is my favorite to use for this. You can make that by adding 1 tbsp of cashew butter or 1/4 cup of raw cashews with 1 cup of water and blending until smooth. Double for more

