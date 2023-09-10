Galt cancer survivor turns to advocacy after doctors find 100 polyps during colonoscopy

Dan Dry Dock Shockley is an 11-year hereditary colon cancer survivor and ostomate. His advocacy has led to a first-of-its-kind California Senate resolution.

CALIFORNIA, USA — There are 1 million Ostomates in the United States. It's a life-saving surgery that creates a hole in the abdomen for patients to pass bodily waste. Ostomates are of all ages and backgrounds. Some need surgery for illness others from birth defects or injury. Regardless, learning to live with one can be a hard transition.

Retired Navy Veteran, Galt resident and Ostomate Dan Dry Dock Shockley is an 11-year hereditary colon cancer survivor. During a colonoscopy in 2012, doctors found 100 polyps.

"My GI doctor immediately suspected that I might have a mutation that's going to require further surveillance," Shockley said.

It was even more rare than suspected. After genetic testing, it was determined he had Attenuated Familial Adenoma Polyposis (AFAP) and would need surgery.

"It's estimated to impact less than 0.03% of the global population," Shockley said. "Any of those polyps left unattended have a 100% chance of developing into colon cancer. I said that I wanted to have the surgery and my colorectal surgeon said 'Daniel, I thought that's what you'd say because I've already scheduled the surgery. It's two weeks from today.'"

That started his ostomy journey.

Joyce Moss is a retired wound and ostomy nurse who worked closely with Shockley after his surgery. She helped tailor his ostomy training specific to his lifestyle.

"There are a lot of things involved in caring for your ostomy after the surgery which has a lot more than just learning to put on the pouch," Moss said.

That could be relationships, working, physical activity and sometimes dietary restrictions. Both Moss and Shockley want to help eliminate the stigma surrounding life as an ostomate.

"It's nothing to be ashamed about, nothing to be embarrassed about, there's ostomates all over the world, and most of them are going to have a different type of journey than I have, but we're all in this together to promote and have a positive attitude," Shockley said.

He's raising awareness through advocacy. He's worked with The United Ostomy Associations of America, efforted proclamations in the Sacramento area, and most recently helped make history in the state.

California Senator Roger Niello introduced a resolution to make October 7, 2023 'Ostomy Day' in the state. The first Saturday of October is nationally known as 'Ostomy Day' The vote passed unanimously and Shockley was recognized from the Senate floor.

"That resolution is the first and only resolution of its type in the entire state," Shockley said "I was just asking for a commemorative message."

He says he's grateful he got more than he asked for. Today, Shockley is healthy, he's keeping up with his prevention and encourages others to do the same. He said he wants to be a source of inspiration and encouragement for those who might be in a situation similar to his.



