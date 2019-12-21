SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To continue working towards universal health care coverage, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the launch of the Healthy California for All Commission.

The Commission will develop a plan for advancing progress toward a health care delivery system that provides coverage and access through a centralized financing system. The initial report to the Governor and Legislature is to be completed in July 2020 and the final report in February 2021.

“California leads the nation in enacting progressive health care reforms – taking big steps toward universal coverage and passing first-in-the-nation measures to make health care more affordable for families,” Governor Newsom said in a press release.

The first meeting of the commission will take place on Jan. 27.

The commission is comprised of health experts in business, philanthropy, academia and labor.

READ ALSO:

The Governor’s appointees to the Healthy California for All Commission are:

Carmen Comsti , a regulatory policy specialist at the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United

, a regulatory policy specialist at the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United Jennie C. Hansen , independent consultant at Hirsch and Associates LLC

, independent consultant at Hirsch and Associates LLC Sandra R. Hernandez , president and chief executive officer at the California Health Care Foundation

, president and chief executive officer at the California Health Care Foundation William C. Hsiao , a research professor of economics at the department of health policy management

, a research professor of economics at the department of health policy management Rupa Marya , an associate professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco

, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco Robert Ross , president and chief executive officer of the California Endowment

, president and chief executive officer of the California Endowment Richard Scheffler , a professor at the School of Public Health and the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley

, a professor at the School of Public Health and the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley Andy Schneider , a research professor of practice at the Center for Children and Families in the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy

The Legislature’s appointees are:

Sara Flocks, policy coordinator with the California Labor Federation (Senate appointee);

policy coordinator with the California Labor Federation (Senate appointee); Janice Rocco , deputy commissioner, health policy and reform, Department of Insurance (Senate appointee);

, deputy commissioner, health policy and reform, Department of Insurance (Senate appointee); Antonia Hernandez , CEO of the California Community Foundation (Assembly appointee); and

, CEO of the California Community Foundation (Assembly appointee); and Anthony Wright , executive director of Health Access (Assembly appointee)

The Commission’s ex officio members are:

Richard Figueroa , acting director of the Department of Health Care Services;

, acting director of the Department of Health Care Services; Peter V. Lee , executive director of Covered California;

, executive director of Covered California; Don Moulds , chief health director of CalPERS;

, chief health director of CalPERS; Senator Richard Pan , chair of the Senate Health Committee; and

, chair of the Senate Health Committee; and Assemblymember Jim Wood , chair of the Assembly Health Committee

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH: Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing health care proposals during four-city tour across California