Some in California could get monthly health care for $10

CALIFORNIA, USA — Some people could be be paying $10 or less on their monthly health care plan if they meet a looming deadline.

Covered California is the state-based health insurance marketplace, and if Californians are looking for health care options, they'll likely wind up there.

Open enrollment started Jan. 14, and more than 202,000 people have signed up for coverage, according to Covered California. More than 1.5 million have already renewed their coverage.

However, anyone looking to enroll only has a few more days before the open enrollment deadline ends. It runs through Jan. 31.

“The increased and expanded financial help is providing significant savings for Californians, but in order for people to benefit, they need to act before the month ends,” said Jennifer Altman, executive director for Covered California in a news release. “Regardless of your income, it only takes a few minutes to find out how affordable coverage can be and what options are available in our area.”

According to Covered CA, two out of three enrollees are learning they can get covered for $10 or less per month.

"This is really record affordability that we're able to offer because of new laws passed by Congress during the pandemic, the American Rescue Plan, and then the Inflation Reduction Act that both increased the financial assistance available to those already receiving it and made it available to new Californians for the first time," Altman told ABC10 in an interview.

The amount people will pay varies from person to person, but overall, it's based on income and household size and goes up and down from there.

"The more you need, the more you get, but we don't have income caps. There is no income too high to come to Covered California for coverage," said Altman.

Since navigating health insurance can be complicated, resources for Covered California are available at coverca.com and over the phone at 1-800-300-1506.

