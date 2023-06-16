Chocolate-Covered Stuffed Dates | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Slice the dates down the middle and remove the pit.

Fill each date with some of the cashew butter and sprinkle crushed peanuts on top.

Set the dates on the baking sheet and place them in the freezer while you melt the chocolate.

Melt the chocolate on the stovetop or in the microwave. If you use the microwave, make sure to use a glass bowl and stir the chocolate in 20-second increments.

Once your chocolate is ready, get the dates back out of the freezer.

Dip each date in the chocolate with a fork or toothpick and set it back on the parchment paper. You can place them back in the freezer or fridge to allow the chocolate to set.