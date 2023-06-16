Chocolate-Covered Stuffed Dates | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — These chocolate-covered stuffed dates taste similar to a candy bar but they're made with healthy ingredients.
Dates are one of the most nutritious fruits we can eat. They make a delicious sweet treat but have a low/medium glycemic score because they're high in fiber.
They're also a great source of iron, potassium, and magnesium.
If you're trying to cut back on processed sugar, try making these chocolate-stuffed dates for a healthier way to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Chocolate-Covered Stuffed Dates
Ingredients:
- 10 Medjool Dates
- 2 tbsp Cashew Butter
- ¼ cup Crushed Peanuts
- ½ cup Dark Chocolate Chips
Instructions
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Slice the dates down the middle and remove the pit.
Fill each date with some of the cashew butter and sprinkle crushed peanuts on top.
Set the dates on the baking sheet and place them in the freezer while you melt the chocolate.
Melt the chocolate on the stovetop or in the microwave. If you use the microwave, make sure to use a glass bowl and stir the chocolate in 20-second increments.
Once your chocolate is ready, get the dates back out of the freezer.
Dip each date in the chocolate with a fork or toothpick and set it back on the parchment paper. You can place them back in the freezer or fridge to allow the chocolate to set.
Store them in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer. *If you have a nut allergy, substitute the cashew butter for seed butter and just leave the peanuts off.
Watch: Ride Northern California's longest zipline to your own personal tree house! | Bartell's Backroads