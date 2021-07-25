Healthy Vision | Health Beat with Brea Love

Many people might not be aware that doctors recommend adults 40 years old and up get an official eye exam every one or two years.

A typical appointment consists of a doctor checking your eyes and vision. They could measure you for a pair of glasses depending on your results. One thing to be aware of is getting your eyes dilated.



It’s a painless process where a doctor will put special drops in your eyes to take a closer look and rule out any diseases. Things might be blurry, and you could be sensitive to light for a while, but it will wear off in a few hours.

Dr. Michele Lim, with UC Davis Health, said most people don’t need a driver but, if you can, always have someone come with you to help you get you back to where you need to go.

If you’re in-between visits and you notice blurry vision, eye redness, discharge or something appearing in your sightline that doesn’t go away, it's best to seek help.

Dr. Lim said diet is also an important way to promote vision health.

“Eat your carrots, eat leafy green vegetables. Those are all great antioxidants for your eye health, and I would say don’t be afraid to see your eye doctor. I think a lot of people find that very foreign. It’s very easy. We’re all used to seeing our general medical providers but maybe not everyone has seen an eye care provider, so don’t be afraid of it. Just go in (and) get your checkup. It’s like taking your car in to get its tune up,” Lim said.

When it comes to children, they don’t need to see an eye specific doctor until they reach school age. Some eye problems in children go undetected. Dr. Lim said some developmental issues can be treated. She said, without diagnosing it, a child could go through life seeing out of their good eye and ignoring bad one.

As with anything, it’s best to catch it early.

