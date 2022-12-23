Here are a few foods to help reduce stress | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, but they can be really stressful. Certain foods have shown to help reduce stress and here's a few of them:
- Sweet Potatoes - This study found that those who consumed whole, nutrient dense carbs like the carbohydrates found in sweet potatoes had lower cortisol levels.
- Matcha - It's an excellent option for stress control because it contains high levels of a specific amino acid that's known for its stress-relieving properties.
- Ashwagandha - This adaptogenic has shown to lower stress levels and anxiety. The easiest way to eat this is by adding a scoop to a smoothie.
- Tahini - This is a good source of tryptophan which which is associated with regulating dopamine and serotonin. These are neurotransmitters which can help improve mood and decrease stress.
Other foods that help with stress include garlic and dark chocolate. Incorporating these foods can help reduce stress levels.
