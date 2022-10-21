Here's how to make easy homemade vegetable broth | Healthy living with Megan Evans

Turning veggie scraps into veggie broth is easy to do, and a great way to use up vegetables that are starting to go bad.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turn your veggie scraps into veggie broth! It’s so easy to do, and a great way to use up vegetables that are starting to go bad! You can also collect unused parts of produce like onions, celery, sweet potato and carrots and save them in a bag you keep in the freezer. Then, when the bag is full, use them to make this broth.

RECIPE

8 cups Water

4-5 minced garlic (you can also add in the skin)

1/2-1 tsp salt (optional)

Optional add-ins

celery (any part)

carrots (any part)

mushrooms (any part)

herbs like parsley, rosemary, thyme

any kind of potatoes

Bay leaves

kale stems

red peppers (any part)

squash (any part)

Beets (any part)

In a large pot (I use 5.5 qt) add in the garlic, water, veggies, herbs and seasonings. Bring to a boil then cover and simmer for 40 minutes. Place a strainer inside a large bowl. Then strain the broth contents out. Use a measuring cup with a spout pour to add the broth to a large mason jar with a lid. This broth can be stored in the fridge for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months. Make sure to leave room at the top for expansion when freezing.

