Here are some high protein plant-based foods to try instead of meat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Animal meats are high in protein, but they come with excess saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, which isn't the healthiest thing for us so here's ways to eat more plant-based protein.



Lentil and bean pastas have anywhere between 12-15 grams of protein per serving. Subbing out wheat pasta for one of these is a great way to up protein. It's also an easy way to get more protein in kids!



Nuts and seeds are a great source of plant protein and they make an easy and healthy snack! Walnuts in particular are one of the healthiest nuts we can eat. Make your own trail mix with a variety of nuts and seeds that you enjoy eating. Nut and seed' butters are another easy way to boost some protein in a meal. I use cashews to make a sour cream or other dressing and sauces which can be added to a variety of meals.



Hummus is another delicious way to get in more plant protein. It's made with chickpeas and tahini which are both high in plant protein.



Now, we can't forget about high protein vegetables, Things like green peas, spinach and mushrooms all have protein.