Health

Homemade Produce Cleaning Spray | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Even if you do buy organic, you want to make sure to wash to help remove other germs that fruits and vegetables.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's essential to wash your produce before eating, especially if you're not buying organic.

Even if you do buy organic, you want to wash them to help remove other germs that fruits and vegetables can accumulate before you buy them. 

This spray is made with water, white vinegar, and salt. It's effective in helping to remove unwanted bacteria and even pesticides.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups Water 
  • 1 cup White Vinegar 
  • 1 tbsp Salt 

Instructions

  1. Add all the ingredients to a spray bottle and mix together 

  2. Place the produce in the colander or bowl and spray liberally with the vinegar-salt mixture

  3. Let the fruit or vegetables sit for about 5 minutes before rinsing with cool water

