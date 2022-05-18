How to check the air quality where you live

According to Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, if you see or smell smoke, minimize outdoor activities to protect your health.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California enters wildfire season, it's important to monitor the air quality where you live.

According to Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, if you see or smell smoke, minimize outdoor activities to protect your health. It is advised that children and the elderly as well as those with respiratory and heart conditions be particularly careful to avoid exposure.

TIPS TO AVOID WILDFIRE SMOKE EXPOSURE:

Stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed as much as possible

Set your air conditioner to re-circulating indoor air mode

Asthma residents should follow their asthma management plan

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms you believe to be caused by smoke

Residents with heart disease should especially limit their smoke exposure due to an increased risk of heart attacks

Click HERE to check the air quality where you live.

Click HERE to check the air quality throughout California.

The California Air Resources Board says during wildfires and smoky conditions, the best health prevention is to stay indoors with the windows and doors closed. The board also suggests:

If you have an AC unit, run it on recirculate while also consistently updating the air filter

Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution

Avoid exercising outdoors

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

