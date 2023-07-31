How to freeze herbs for later | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Herbs are great to add to recipes for flavor, and freezing them is an easy way to save fresh herbs to use at a later time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Herbs are great to add to recipes for flavor, and freezing them is an easy way to save fresh herbs to use for later.

Freezing herbs works well for:

Mint

Basil

Chives

Parsley

Lemon balm

First, you want to rinse and dry the herbs. Next, chop them into smaller pieces. Then place them in an ice cube tray.

Fill each well with water or oil. If you are using oil, those work best for stovetop cooking or soups. Using water also works for hot dishes, but you can use them in other things like smoothies or to flavor your water.

Once you have your tray filled up, place it in the freezer to freeze for 3-4 hours or overnight. When they are completely frozen remove the cubes from the tray and place them in an airtight, freezer-friendly bag or container.

To use them you can allow the ice cube to melt and toss the herbs in whatever you're making.

You can also toss the ice cubes in smoothies or use them to flavor water. If you use oil, those are best for soups, sauces or even sautéing veggies.