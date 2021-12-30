How to safely heat your home and avoid carbon monoxide poisoning if your power is out

As many residents across Northern California face power outages due to the recent heavy snowfall, knowing how to safely heat your home is crucial.

CALIFORNIA, USA — With thousands of PG&E customers left without power due to the heavy snowfall in Northern California, the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning grows as many choose to run unsafe alternate heat sources in their homes.

Lt. Sean Scales, with the Nevada County Emergency Operation Center, recommends those without power heat their homes through conventional means to ensure they are safe and avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

“We have already heard reports of three people who have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and had to be transported to the hospital,” Scales said in an interview ABC10.

Scales recommends those with generators use them with caution as they may be back feeding their homes with power, reenergizing the lines that PG&E crews believe are down. In order to prepare for these extreme snowstorms, Scales recommends ensuring your carbon monoxide detectors are safely installed and that you have plenty of batteries on hand.

However, if you are left without power and have no way to safely heat your home, Jim Mathias, the Division Chief with Cal Fire in the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, recommends going somewhere safe that has power and heating, but only if it is safe to do so.

"There are some windows of opportunity, watch the weather, pay attention to it and when you have the opportunity, go someplace else," Mathias said.

If you need medical help, please call 911 if it is a life-or-death emergency. If it is a non-life-threatening circumstance, or you need more information, please call 211.

