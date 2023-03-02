Try using these three kitchen tools to make living healthy easier | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Having the right tools in your kitchen can make healthy eating a lot easier. Here’s 3 of my favorites that I use almost every day.
- A high speed blender - It’s a versatile appliance that can be used for a variety of things from making smoothies to dips, sauces and more. A high speed blender is able to blend a lot more than just an average blender. They can be an investment but they last a long time! I’ve had my vitamix blender since 2014 and it’s still going strong!
- Knife set and wood cutting board - chopping vegetables can be tedious but a good, sharp set of knives can actually help you chop faster and more efficiently. They also last a lot longer than a cheap set. A wood cutting board also lasts longer and a lot of the plastic ones harbor bacteria and leach chemicals.
- Air fryer - This a great way to have the taste of fried food but without the unhealthy oils and extra fat. This can result in lower inflammation in the body. I love just chopping some vegetables and air frying them with a little bit of oil. It makes food crispier and tastier than just oven roasting them.
