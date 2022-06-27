Study shows link between excessive napping and cognitive decline in older adults | Health Beat

She emphasized this study shows an association between the two, not a cause. That means long naps and old age are linked to cognitive decline, but there's no direct cause between them.

"If you're forgetting things frequently, especially things like where you live, or people's names, or you know your date of birth, those types of facts that should be on the tip of your tongue, those are red flags that something more than just a little bit of forgetfulness is creeping along," Kohli said. "If you happen to forget something once in a while, it's no big deal, but If you're having ongoing forgetfulness happening for things that you should really know, forgetting facts that you recently learned in a repetitive fashion, those are all flags that you need neurocognitive testing."