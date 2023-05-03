'A lack of meaningful connections' | Loneliness is new public health epidemic in US, report says

For older adults, big life changes can be risk factors.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Young people aren't the only ones impacted by mental health concerns.

A new report finds loneliness and isolation among older adults is a new public health epidemic, and building social connections must be prioritized like other health issues.

An expert at Kaiser Permanente says the consequences are real, but sometimes simple acts can make a big difference.

"It's isolation, but it impacts your mind, your spirit, your body," said Katie Freeny, a licensed clinical social worker at Kaiser.

25% of American seniors are experiencing isolation with a quarter of California's population projected to be over the age of 60 by 2030. It's a staggering a number that wasn't helped by the pandemic.

"I think what we're seeing is people are having a really hard time reconnecting," said Freeny.

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. A recent report released by the Surgeon General says loneliness is a new public health epidemic in the U.S., causing serious mental health concerns.

The report says the country is seeing significant consequences of loneliness and isolation.

"You can be around people and still feel lonely," said Freeny. "You can be going to events and still feel isolated. What we see, it's a lack of meaningful connections."

For older adults, big life changes can be risk factors.

"When somebody may have lost their spouse or their partner, and now their grounding force is now missing and they're not re-trying to figure out life," said Freeny.

This can also include relocation, children moving away, or even losing the ability to drive. It can spark changes in mood and behavior in older adults that themselves and their loved ones need to look out for.

"It can be subtle; this is not a 'one day you feel this way, the next you don't,'" said Freeny.

Being lonely is associated with higher rates of anxiety, depression and suicide. Isolation also poses a major risk for physical problems including premature death, a risk level that's comparable to having high blood pressure, smoking or obesity.

Preventing all this can start with some compassionate conversations.

Resources with the Kaiser Permanente Network includes the nonprofit called "Front Porch." It has a program connecting seniors with volunteers for 30-minute phone calls every week to build friendship.

There are also social workers, senior centers, and even Zoomba and yoga to help fight loneliness.

For more information, click HERE.

WATCH ALSO: