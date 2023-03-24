x
Health

How to make allergy and wellness shots for your health | Meg Unprocessed

They're filled with immunity boosting ingredients and can be made in a juicer or blender.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you're suffering from allergy symptoms or feeling under the weather these juice shots could help you feel better. They're filled with immunity-boosting ingredients and can be made in a juicer or blender. 

Remember to always consult with your doctor before starting any new wellness habits

Ingredients

  • 2 Oranges (peeled and roughly chopped) 
  • 1 Lemon (peeled and roughly chopped) 
  • ¾ cup Pineapple 
  • 1.5-2 inch Ginger Root 
  • 1-inch Turmeric (can also sub 1 tsp ground turmeric) 
  • ¼ tsp Black Pepper
  • 3-6 drops Oil of Oregano (optional) 

Instructions

1.  Add all the ingredients except for the oil and black pepper to a juicer. Once everything is juiced, stir in the black pepper and oil of oregano. Transfer the juice to 2 oz bottles. Store in the fridge for up to 7 days. This recipe makes about 4-6 2oz shots.

2.  Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Using a fine strainer, or nut milk bag, place in a bowl and pour the juice on top. Then squeeze out the juice until you're left with pulp. Transfer the juice to 2 oz bottles. Store in the fridge for up to 7 days. This recipe makes about 4-6 2oz shots.

