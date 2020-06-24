UC Davis Health starts testing for new male birth control option

UC Davis Health says the testing could lead to the first male hormonal birth control on the market.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UC Davis Health is launching a two-year study that they believe could lead to the first male hormonal birth control on the market.

The study is for a reversible contraceptive gel that was developed by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Contraceptive Development (NICHD) and is in the second phase of testing. UC Davis Health is one of the clinical trial sites along with sites in LA, Seattle, Kansas City, Portland, and other locations worldwide.

“Many women cannot use hormonal contraception, and male contraceptive methods are limited to vasectomy and condoms,” said study director Diana Blithe, chief of the NICHD's Program. “A safe, highly effective and reversible method of male contraception would fill an important public health need.”

The trial starts with screenings for the participating couples. Afterward, the man uses the gel every day by applying it to his shoulders. The gel blocks natural testosterone production in the testes and reduce sperm production, but, it also replaces testosterone to keep the sex drive normal and other functions dependent on the hormone, according to news release from UC Davis Health.

Officials said that sperm count should drop low enough to prevent pregnancy in about four or six months. Once that marker is hit, the gel gets used as the only form of birth control for about a year.

The man gets regular checkups, while the woman gets a checkup every three months. At the end of that year, the man stops using the gel and is followed until his sperm count returns to normal, which is expected to take four months.

“We’re excited to be one of the new sites studying male contraception. We have been widely involved in developing new female birth control methods at UC Davis and know, from our patients, that a male method is highly desired by both men and women,” said Mitchell Creinin, director of family planning and lead study investigator at UC Davis Health. “The study allows us to follow each man’s testosterone levels closely to make sure he is getting enough testosterone, and we can even give him more to make sure his energy level won’t change. We can all feel excited to be closer to having a male method other than condoms and vasectomies.”

The two-year study is looking for 12 couples that meet the following criteria:

Men between 18 and 50

Women between 18 and 34, with regular menstrual cycles

Don't have to be UC Davis Health Patients to participate

Couples who participate for the full two-year clinical trial will get up to $4,125. More information is available HERE.

