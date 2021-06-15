'I’m still iffy on where I can and cannot wear a mask' | Many are confused about masking requirements as the state reopens

Ever-changing masking guidelines leave residents and businesses confused on where they should and shouldn't mask up.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The state has reopened after a year of COVID-19 restrictions and many are still confused about where and when you must wear a mask.

Beginning June 15, vaccinated Californians can go almost anywhere indoors or outdoors without being required to wear a mask. In fact, much of the onus will shift to individuals and business owners.

Masks will still be required in some circumstances, like public transit (planes, trains, buses, etc.), indoors in schools and other “youth settings," in healthcare facilities, in state and local correctional facilities, and in homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling centers.

The orders also make it clear that masks must still be worn by unvaccinated individuals in virtually all indoor settings.

While the requirements are dropped at a state level, businesses are making the choice on whether they will require customers to wear a mask, leaving many confused about where they do and do not need to mask up.

Citrus Heights

Destiny Barnes and Cameron McCoy say they are confused about the official guidance on when they need to wear a mask. Barnes said she continues to wear a mask everywhere because she is not vaccinated yet.

"I pretty much just wear a mask everywhere because there’s no reason not too and COVID is still around," McCoy said.

Del Paso Heights

At the Hagginwood Community Center, you have to wear a mask to enter but at the park, a mask isn’t needed. Robbie Rebo says she wishes guidance on masking was the same for everyone everywhere

"Public transportation you have to wear a mask, out in the park you don’t have to wear a mask, in the store they didn’t require me to wear a mask, so it’s iffy it’s all over," Rebo said.

Oak Park

At Slim & Husky's customers must wear a mask unless they can show proof of vaccination.

"If you have your slip saying that you’re vaccinated then you are mask-free," Slim & Husky's Manager Demariea Miles said.

Right next door at Strapping Store Gift Shop Owner Susan Stewart says her staff is fully vaccinated and will be masked until Cal/OSHA comes to decision on masking in the workplace but for customers, she’s using the honor system.

"If you want to come in and shop without a mask if you’re vaccinated, you are more than welcome to. If you don’t feel comfortable yet, we are down for that too," Stewart said.