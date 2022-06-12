Masks are back at Sacramento County jails and homeless shelters due to rising COVID cases

The announcement comes as the county moves back into a medium level of COVID transmission.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Masks are now required in Sacramento County jails and hospitals as the county moves into a medium level of community transmission of COVID.

The announcement came from Dr. Olivia Kasirye during a Wednesday morning briefing and is in accordance with California Department of Public Health guidelines.

“We are sending out a reminder to those institutions to be prepared to be able to provide masks for any individual that enters those facilities. For healthcare facilities, those have always been required,” said Kasirye.

She also emphasized the importance of enforcing universal masking policies. It is not clear which agency, if any, is responsible for enforcing masking.

Wearing a mask is not mandated in Sacramento County but is strongly encouraged in indoor places where social distancing may not be possible or if you are at a high risk of a severe case of COVID.