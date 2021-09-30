Investigation underway after measles case in child under 5 in Calaveras County

Calaveras County health officials said the child was not vaccinated and has since recovered.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Health officials in Calaveras County are looking for answers after a child under the age of five contracted and recovered from measles.

The Calaveras Health & Human Services Agency made the announcement in a Thursday press release. The health agency says the child was not vaccinated against the disease, and they reported that there is no known travel outside of Calaveras and Tuolumne counties at this time.

Locations where the public may have been exposed are listed below.

September 10: Angels Camp Farmers Market and playground at Utica Park

Angels Camp Farmers Market and playground at Utica Park September 12: Murphys Farmers Market and playground at Murphys Community Park

Murphys Farmers Market and playground at Murphys Community Park September 13: Playground at Murphys Community Park

Playground at Murphys Community Park September 15: Rapid Care: Adventist Health, Angels Camp and Adventist Health Sonora Emergency Department

Rapid Care: Adventist Health, Angels Camp and Adventist Health Sonora Emergency Department September 17: Arnold Medical Clinic: Dignity Health

Arnold Medical Clinic: Dignity Health September 20: Angels Camp Medical Clinic: Dignity Health

Calaveras county health officials are encouraging the public to check their vaccination status to ensure they are vaccinated against measles. They say two doses of the measles vaccine has about a 97% effective rate at preventing measles if someone is exposed to the virus.

If anyone has symptoms of measles, officials are asking them to contact their doctor and to avoid walking into a clinic without advanced warning.

“Measles is a very contagious and serious disease. It is so contagious that 9 out of 10 people close to that person who are not immune will also become infected,” said Dr. René Ramirez, Calaveras County Health Officer in a news release. “Measles is a preventable disease. People should check their vaccination status to make sure they are fully protected against measles and, if not, to get vaccinated.”

