Botanical Sciences, a medical cannabis provider, announced this week it would be able to dispense its products at independent, licensed pharmacies in the state.

ATLANTA — Georgia is leading the charge as it becomes the first state in the country that will offer medical marijuana products at independent pharmacies, according to a news release.

Botanical Sciences, a medical cannabis provider, announced this week it would be able to dispense its products at independent, licensed pharmacies throughout the state.

“Emanating from our roots in medicine, our unwavering mission has been to provide hope and relief to registered patients in Georgia. Between our five owned dispensaries and nearly 120 exclusive, independent pharmacy partners, close to 90% of the state’s population will be within 30 minutes of access to Botanical Sciences’ medical cannabis,” said Gary Long, CEO of Botanical Sciences.

Botanical Sciences said it has been working closely with the Georgia Board of Pharmacy, the Georgia Pharmacy Association, and the Academy of Independent Pharmacy to operationalize the approach.

11Alive reported a few months ago that medical cannabis patients would possibly be able to get low-dose THC oil from independent pharmacies in the near future. The Georgia Board of Pharmacy approved regulations over the summer to give patients more options.

Many independent pharmacies expressed having interest.

Patients will be able to buy cannabis oil at pharmacies if they show a state-issued low THC oil registry card and identification.

“We’re proud to lead the way in Georgia and serve as a model for our country leveraging the trust and professionalism of pharmacists to provide equitable access for registered patients," Long added in the news release.

About 90% of Georgia’s population will be within a 30-minute drive of a pharmacy selling medical marijuana when they open, according to Botanical Sciences.

“Pharmacists are a trusted provider, and it’s a way for us to destigmatize this new medicine,” said Mindy Leech, a pharmacist and the owner of Lee-King Pharmacy in Newnan. “It will make people more comfortable if they want to come in and ask questions about it.”

The Georgia General Assembly approved distribution of low THC oil as part of a state law passed in 2019, but it has taken years to create regulations for safety, inspections, licensing and distribution. Gov. Brian Kemp approved rules last month that were passed by the Georgia Board of Pharmacy, clearing the way for pharmacy sales to begin.

The Georgia Department of Public Health recently disclosed it had miscounted and inflated the number of registered medical marijuana patients. Just 14,000 active patients and caregivers are currently signed up, far fewer than the 50,000 previously reported.

“We’re going to have patients that need this health care in some remote parts of Georgia that probably would never have a dispensary near them,” said Jonathan Marquess, vice president for the Georgia Pharmacy Association and the owner of several pharmacies in the Atlanta area. “But they do have a caring professional, a knowledgeable professional pharmacist, in their communities who can talk to them.”

There are over 400 independent pharmacies in Georgia, and Marquess said he expects most of them will be interested in selling low THC oil. The product isn’t being sold by national drugstores like CVS and Walgreens.

Andrew Turnage, executive director for the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, said the pharmacy rule is “definitely big news.”

“It helps both our licensees and especially our patients,” he said. “It will put access in virtually every county in the state.”

Below is a map of dispensaries in the state.