Megan Thee Stallion creates mental health website for fans

The website includes a massive list of free therapy organizations, various crisis helplines and places to find substance abuse help.

HOUSTON — Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is making sure her fans prioritize mental health.

She recently created a website that lists dozens of mental health resources, including suicide and crisis hotline numbers, free therapy organizations and places to find substance abuse help.

There is even a section that spotlights organizations that aim to reach members of the Black, Latino and LGBTQIA+ communities.

The website is called "Bad B****** Have Bad Days Too," which comes from her single, "Anxiety."

In Taraji P. Henson's Facebook series, "Peace of Mind," the "Hot Girl" rapper opened up about her own therapy journey and how she had to learn that it was OK to ask for help, especially after her mom passed away in 2019 from brain cancer.

"As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of 'oh my gosh I'm weak.' You think of medication and you just think the worse," Megan said. "That's kind of what you see on TV, too. Therapy wasn't even presented in the media as something good. Now it's becoming safe to say 'alright, now it's a little too much going on. Somebody help me.'"