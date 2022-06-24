Men's Health Month stresses prioritizing doctor's appointments | Health Beat with Brea Love

June is Men's Health Month. A Cleveland Clinic Survey found 3 out of 5 men get annual physicals.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — June is Men's Health Month and our ABC10 Health Expert shares what men should put at the top of their to-do list this year.

A Cleveland Clinic Survey found 3 out of 5 men get annual physicals and 40% only go to the doctor when they believe they have something serious. ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins says it's important to stay up to date on those annual visits and to make sure you know your numbers.

For example, knowing where you are with cholesterol, blood pressure, sugars, stress, anxiety, and sleep can make all the difference in your health. Dr. Tom said another thing to take into account is where your testosterone lies.

"Low testosterone syndrome is something that men need to be aware of, maybe their other numbers are all fine, but if they're feeling some sort of fatigue, low energy, maybe depression, maybe erectile dysfunction, then it's important to know the number," Dr. Tom said. "When this is treated with hormone replacement therapy, just like we do with women for estrogen."

He said you don't want to wait until you have a problem to address it. Dr. Tom said women are a major driver of health care in most families. Men's Health Month can be an opportunity to get the men in your life back into the doctor's office.