Men’s Health Week | Health Beat with Brea Love

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In this Health Beat with Brea Love, ABC10 is highlighting Men's Health Week. Brea spoke with Kaiser Permanente’s Dr. Milin Ratanasen about what men should keep up with when it comes to their health.

Here are some tips Dr. Ratanasen has for different aspects of men's health.

Lifestyle:

Watch what you eat – make sure to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables and avoid sugar.

Make sure to stay active with exercise.

Heart Health:

Pay attention to the risk factors of heart disease – age, family history, blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

Stay away from alcohol and smoking.

Screenings:

Colon cancer – men should get a colonoscopy every two years or a stool test every year.

Prostate cancer – men should get a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test every two years. The physical screening men commonly associate with the prostate isn't typically needed unless you have symptoms.

Testicular cancer – regular screenings aren't recommended because this cancer can be rare. It's important for men to be aware of changes in their body, so if something seems abnormal you can seek help.

Mental Health:

Depression is the most common mental health condition among men. Men should ask themselves how often they’ve felt down or hopeless within the last two weeks. Also, how often they have felt little interest in the things they enjoy doing. If the answer is often, its time to see a provider.

“At the end of the day you want to make sure you’re aware of what those symptoms can be like and to seek that help, because trying to fight through those things alone is a fight that you don’t have to do. There are professionals out there that want to help,” Ratanasen said.

He said the treatment for depression can be tailored to your preferences. Medication isn’t the only way and talking to someone isn’t either.