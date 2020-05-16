Mental health help available online during coronavirus pandemic

With online support groups and therapy, people could access help for their mental health through the internet.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Roughly 44 million adults and 17 million young people in the United States need help with their mental health each year, according to the California Department of Health Care Services.

The Department of Health Care Services said that people during the coronavirus pandemic may be experiencing more stress and anxiety than usual and could seek help through their local county office.



In addition to seeking help with in-person care, people can still seek help online with telehealth.

If you are having a mental health crisis and are suicidal, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or 1-800-SUICIDE. The resources below are not intended for urgent care.

Here are online resources available to those who need help during the pandemic:

This site offers Zoom support groups led by licensed counselors to help people during the coronavirus pandemic. The meetings usually last an hour and can vary in days and times.

This website was created to help connect essential and front-line workers with a licensed therapist at a reduced rate. The website's blog also has information that could be useful for anyone seeking information to help with their mental health.

The Umbrella Collective offers therapy for new and existing patients through one-on-one sessions, group therapy and more. The therapists within this collective have varying specialties and most have specialties in working with LGBTQ+ patients.

This counseling center has started online support groups. One of the groups is available to anyone and is hosted on Wednesdays every week at 11 a.m. (PST). Those interested must fill out a form first before attending the group session.

