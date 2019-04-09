LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is now the first state in the nation to place a ban on flavored nicotine vaping products.

The move, announced Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, will ban online and retail sales of sweet, fruity, minty and menthol-flavored products. The governor's office said in a press release that it's all in effort to protect the children of Michigan from the harmful effects of vaping. The ban comes after Whitmer's Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, made a finding that youth vaping constitutes a public health emergency in the state.

Whitmer ordered the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to issue emergency rules, which will be filed in the next few weeks. Once the rules are filed, businesses will have 30 days to comply. The ban will last for six months at which point it can then be renewed.

Included in the ban is any misleading marketing of vaping products, like the use of terms like “clean,” “safe,” and “healthy”, which Whitmer says perpetuates beliefs that these products are harmless. The governor also ordered the Michigan Department of Transportation to enforce an existing statute to prohibit the advertising of vapor products on billboards.

“As governor, my number one priority is keeping our kids safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “And right now, companies selling vaping products are using candy flavors to hook children on nicotine and misleading claims to promote the belief that these products are safe. That ends today. Our kids deserve leaders who are going to fight to protect them. These bold steps will finally put an end to these irresponsible and deceptive practices and protect Michiganders’ public health.”

On June 4, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bills 106 and 155, which made it illegal to sell e-cigarettes and another non-traditional nicotine products to minors.

Gregory Conley, president of the American Vaping Association, issued a statement Wednesday morning calling Whitmer's ban illegal.

Conley's statement reads in part:

“This shameless attempt at backdoor prohibition will close down several hundred Michigan small businesses and could send tens of thousands of ex-smokers back to deadly combustible cigarettes. These businesses and their customers will not go down without a fight. We look forward to supporting the lawsuits that now appear necessary to protect the right of adults to access these harm reduction products."

