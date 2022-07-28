x
Monkeypox

Interactive map | Tracking Monkeypox cases in California

The CDC has reported over 4,600 cases of Monkeypox in the U.S. so far, and nearly 800 cases in California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Officials from the World Health Organization have declared monkeypox to be a global health emergency.

The CDC has reported over 4,600 cases of monkeypox in the U.S. so far and nearly 800 cases in California.

Symptoms of the virus include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body.

Here's a look at how many cases of probable and confirmed cases have been reported in each county across California:

Sources include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and individual county governments. The data in this map will be updated as new case numbers are reported.

