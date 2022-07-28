Interactive map | Tracking Monkeypox cases in California

The CDC has reported over 4,600 cases of Monkeypox in the U.S. so far, and nearly 800 cases in California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Officials from the World Health Organization have declared monkeypox to be a global health emergency.

Symptoms of the virus include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body.

Here's a look at how many cases of probable and confirmed cases have been reported in each county across California:

Sources include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and individual county governments. The data in this map will be updated as new case numbers are reported.

