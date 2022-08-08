Sacramento County declares state of emergency due to monkeypox

The move is meant to help bolster the county's response to monkeypox.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County health officials have made an emergency declaration in their fight against the monkeypox outbreak in California.

Sacramento County made the public health and local emergency declarations Tuesday afternoon. It's a move that will ensure resources and funding are available to the county's monkeypox response.

“Proclaiming a state of emergency in response to monkeypox helps the County to ensure uninterrupted access to resources necessary to lessen disease transmission,” said Don Nottoli, Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors. “The proclamations should not be a reason for elevated concern; but rather, considered as mechanisms to assist in our mission to better respond to and contain the virus.”

The announcements follows other recent declarations made by San Francisco, San Diego and the State of California.

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body.

Tracking monkeypox in California

Here's a look at how many cases of probable and confirmed cases have been reported in each county across California:

