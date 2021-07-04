Addressing heart inflammation concerns | Health Beat with Brea Love

Many people are expressing concern over Myocarditis or heart inflammation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After hearing some reports about the vaccine and heart-related side effects, there’s a lot of concern going around about Myocarditis or heart inflammation.

We asked ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli to explain.

She said young men typically under the age of 30 are more likely to have some heart inflammation after getting the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Kohli said doctors are seeing a higher rate of inflammation in this specific group, but experts don’t know why yet.

“Most of these cases tend to be very mild, they’re self-limited, and the patients recover at home," Dr. Kohli said.

This side effect to the vaccine have been rare overall: There have been 323 confirmed reports of the inflammation in people younger than 30, and the vast majority recovered from their symptoms.

"We don’t obviously have long term data on these cases, but we also know that patients who get COVID can also get myocarditis or heart inflammation," Kohli said "So, it’s really between a rock and hard place but the scales tend to tip in favor of the vaccine.”

The FDA said that the provider fact sheet for the two vaccines will include a warning about myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart) that could occur a few days after the second dose.

Kohli said symptoms of Myocarditis includes chest pain, fever, heart palpitations and muscle aches. She said its not an ER situation but if you feed dizzy or faint then you should seek more urgent help.