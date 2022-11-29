New Folsom Prison deemed 'inadequate' after health care inspection

The inspector general completed the Cycle 6 inspection at the facility between May 2021 and Oct. 2021.

FOLSOM, Calif. — California State Prison, Sacramento (SAC) also referenced as New Folsom Prison, has been deemed 'inadequate' in a report following an inspection by the California Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

SAC is a maximum and high-security facility located in Folsom. The facility also houses patients who require specialized mental health programming and patients with high-risk medical concerns.

According to a report published by the OIG, "In accordance with the California Penal Code, the Office of the Inspector General is responsible for periodically reviewing and reporting on the delivery of the ongoing medical care provided to incarcerated persons in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation."

The OIG rates the indicators as proficient, adequate or inadequate. The inspector general completed the Cycle 6 inspection at the facility between May 2021 and Oct. 2021.

The inspection was completed in March of this year and the overall quality of health care at SAC was rated inadequate by the OIG.

As in prior cycles, the OIG uses 15 indicators to collect data:

Access to Care

Diagnostic Services

Emergency Services

Health Information Management

Health Care Environment

Transfers

Medication Management

Prenatal and Postpartum Care

Preventive Services

Nursing Performance

Provider Performance

Reception Center

Specialized Medical Housing

Specialty Services

Administrative Operations

Due to SAC being a male-only state prison, inspectors excluded indicators: reception center and prenatal and postpartum care.

With 13 indicators left, this facility had an overall rating of 'inadequate' for 10 health care indicators. Health information management, preventive services and specialized medical housing were the only three rated 'adequate'.

The OIG gave the facility a list of recommendations to ensure the improvement of health care performance at SAC. A few recommendations include medical leadership handling chronic care patients in a timely manner, random spot checks on staff and ensuring staff has medication available within specific time frames.

Robin Hart, associate director of California Correctional Health Care Services, (CCHCS) responded to the report by the inspector general with a brief letter.

In the letter, Hart stated, "Thank you for preparing the report. Your efforts have advanced our mutual objective of ensuring transparency and accountability in CCHCS operations."

To read the full report from the OIG, click here.

