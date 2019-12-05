A Pennsylvania mother wants answers after she says a family friend forced her daughter to get a birth control implant, according to CBS Pittsburgh-KDKA.

The clinic says there doesn’t need to be parental permission to perform the procedure, but the girl’s mother told KDKA it’s more than that. She says the other woman took the girl there and had the procedure done against her will.

The girl’s mom says her daughter was scared and upset after she got the implant.

The 12-year-old immediately told her mom what happened, and her mom told the police.

The girl’s mother pressed charges against the family friend, but they are pending, according to KDKA.

The girl’s mom tells KDKA the suspect told her daughter she was 12 and that meant she needed birth control.

The girl’s mother says she would have taken her daughter to get the implant if she would have asked her for it.

