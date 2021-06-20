The pandemic isn’t over just yet | Health Beat with Brea Love

We’re one week into California’s reopening and many are asking if the pandemic is over. Our ABC10 Health Expert answers.

CALIFORNIA, USA — One week into California’s reopening and many are asking ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli if the COVID-19 pandemic is over. She said not yet.

“Remember, this virus got on a plane from China and flew to the United States and started this whole thing. So, if other countries like India and Brazil are continuing to struggle, continuing to have new variants emerge and people dying, it’s just a matter of time until that comes back here even though we’re vaccinated,” Dr. Kohli said.

She said we know that the current vaccines aren’t as effective to the new variants, so we can’t let our guard down until the whole world sees a drop in cases. She said that this is something we have to fight together, globally.

